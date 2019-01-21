Harper asks clairvoyant Romo for 2019 destination. Rangers fans should like Romo’s answer

Good news could be in store for the Texas Rangers if Tony Romo is still on his hot streak from Sunday’s broadcast of the AFC Championship Game.

Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, became the buzz after the game for the way he was able to accurately predict the plays that the New England Patriots were going to run during their overtime drive to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

He was so spot on that people suggested asking him when the government shutdown was going to end. And that’s where the Rangers come into play.

Free-agent superstar Bryce Harper took to Twitter, saying “Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony”

Romo had a response for him.

“Well … looks like you’ll be playing for the Texas @Rangers opening day,” Romo tweeted.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance ... .





Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has said throughout the off-season that the Rangers will not be players for Harper and any other top-tier free agent. Manny Machado and Dallas Keuchel, among others, remain available.

Harper, though, is from Las Vegas and buddies with Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. There was a rumor floating around at the general managers meetings that Harper’s wife loves Texas.

Still, it appears as if Romo probably ought to stick to football.