This outfielder made his MLB debut in 2018. Thanks to a waiver claim, he’s now a Ranger

General manager Jon Daniels said last week that the Texas Rangers were considering the addition of an outfielder ahead of spring training, and they might have found the one they were looking for on the waiver wire.

The Rangers claimed outfielder John Andreoli on Tuesday from the Seattle Mariners, and he goes on the 40-man roster and will be at big-league spring training next month assuming he isn’t placed back on waivers.

Andreoli made his MLB debut last season with the Mariners, who lost him on a waiver claim to Baltimore on Aug. 18 only to get him back from the Orioles on Oct. 31.

The 28-year-old is a speedy outfielder who can play all three positions on the grass. He hit only three homers in Triple A last season after seasons with 12 and 14 in 2016 and 2017 with the Cubs’ Triple A team in Iowa.

Andreoli batted only .230 in 61 big-league at-bats last season, but hit .287 in the minors.

He joins an outfield mix that includes regulars Nomar Mazara, Delino DeShields and Joey Gallo. Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo also plays the outfield, as do roster hopefuls Willie Calhoun, Carlos Tocci and Scott Heineman.