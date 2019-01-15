Former Rangers, Yankees pitcher John Wetteland accused of child sexual abuse

A former pitcher for the Texas Rangers and several other MLB teams has been arrested in Denton on a charge of sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to jail records.

John K. Wetteland, 52, of Trophy Club, was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond on Monday.

No other details of the arrest have been released. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said the case is being investigated by the Bartonville Police Department. Calls to their office weren’t immediately returned.

Wetteland began his MLB career in the late 1980s playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He joined the Texas Rangers in 1997 after pitching for the New York Yankees.

He is part of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and was a 1996 World Series MVP for the Yankees.

Wetteland was a born-again Christian and coached at Liberty Christian School in Argyle. The school did not immediately return a call for comment. He was not listed as a faculty member on the school’s website Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.