Rangers must agree with Mazara, DeShields for Daniels to again duck arbritation hearing

The day for the Texas Rangers and their two arbitration-eligible players to exchange 2019 salaries arrives Friday, and general manager Jon Daniels will once again put his perfect streak on the line.

Never in Daniels’ long stint as Rangers GM has a player gone to a trial to determine his salary for the season. Daniels, naturally, is hopeful to keep that streak intact and avoid a hearing before a three-person arbitration panel to decide how much outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara will make this season.

Daniels would hit 14 straight years if the Rangers are able to avoid arbitration. They can continue to negotiate with the players until a potential hearing in February even if an agreement isn’t reached Friday.

“That’s always the goal,” Daniels said Thursday. “We’ve had conversations. All things being equal, you’d rather have a negotiated settlement.”

MLB Trade Rumors projected that Mazara will make $3.7 million and DeShields will make $1.9 million in 2019. The club and the players exchange figures what they believe they should make, and if middle ground can’t be found, a panel would hear arguments from the team and the player.

It’s not a pleasant process, and twice the Rangers have traveled to appear before judges before an agreement was reached – in 2012 with Mike Napoli and 2016 with Mitch Moreland.

Shiraz Rehman, hired as an assistant GM in October, and two others in the front office, Ben Baroody and Mike Parnell, are working with the players’ agents to avoid a hearing.

DeShields and Mazara figure to be regulars in the Rangers’ outfield, along with Joey Gallo. Daniels reiterated that Gallo will not play third base, but he could get some time at first base.

The Rangers haven’t gone to arbitration since Lee Stevens beat them in 2000. He was traded to Montreal only a six weeks later.