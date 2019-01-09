Rangers’ best minor-leaguers in 2018 include a player who could make Opening Day roster

Scott Heineman, a candidate to make the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day roster as an extra outfielder, has been selected as the organization’s top minor-league player in 2018.

The 26-year-old will receive the Tom Grieve Player of the Year award Jan. 25 at the Dr Pepper Texas Rangers Winter Warmup at Texas Live! in Arlington. Heineman finished with the fifth-best average (.306) in the organization in 2018 and was fourth in RBI (67).

He also added 12 home runs in 114 games with Double A Frisco and Triple A Round Rock after being a non-roster invitee to big-league spring training.

Right-hander Tyler Phillips was named the 2018 Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after going 12-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 23 starts with Low A Hickory and High A Down East. His success is related to his control, as the 21-year-old walked only 16 in 133 innings.

Others who were honored include right-hander Demarcus Evans, Reliever of the Year; infielder Ryan Dorow, Defender of the Year; Sean Fields, Bobby Jones Player Development Man of the Year Award; and Mike Grouse, Red Jacket Award for Scouting.

The Winter Warmup will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Live! Arena on the first floor of Texas Live! Tickets for table seating and general admission are available at texasrangers.com/winterwarmup.