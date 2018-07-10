Tocci to DL, Calhoun to Rangers? Don't hold your breath

Better tap the brakes on the exile of Carlos Tocci to the disabled list and the arrival of prospect Willie Calhoun. While that scenario might be plausible, it's not in the Texas Rangers' plans.

Tocci and his .061 batting average could go to the DL, but he needs to actually be injured first. Calhoun could be called up, but, man, a lot would have to happen.

Let's start with Tocci.

The Rangers have no plans of sticking Tocci on the DL with a phantom injury for the next seven weeks now that he has more than 60 days of service time and recall him for the final 30 days of the season to satisfy Rule 5 guidelines.

To pull such a prank might not sit well with MLB. If the Rangers are going to make MLB mad with a stunt, they probably want it to be for a bigger fish than Tocci.

As hard as it is to fathom Tocci spending the rest of the season in the majors, that's the way the Rangers are planning to move forward. If he is injured, as he was in mid-April, he'll see the DL immediately.

The Rangers are planning to recall Calhoun at some point, though Sept. 1 (when MLB rosters expand) is looking more likely barring a significant injury to an outfielder or a trade. Even if that happens, the Rangers might consider Scott Heineman, who has been just as productive at Triple A Round Rock and is also a much better defensive player and much faster.

He doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster as Calhoun does, but the Rangers are going to have to add him at some point before the off-season deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft. They could do so at any point.

The Rangers continue to believe that Calhoun will hit in the major leagues but are also convinced that he is nothing more than a designated hitter and left fielder. The Rangers have a left fielder (Joey Gallo) and a DH who can play left field (Shin-Soo Choo).

As things stand now, they will have those two for the next two seasons.

Choo remains difficult to trade despite being the Rangers' lone All-Star selection. The remainder of his contract, more than $50 million through 2020, is a burden a team probably wouldn't want to take on.

The Rangers probably don't want to eat what it would take to move him and still receive quality prospects in return. They aren't interested in bodies. They want players, even with Calhoun sitting in Round Rock.

While Calhoun has 15-game hitting streak, during which is batting .393 with a .525 slugging percentage, Heineman is batting .488 and slugging .791 during a 10-game hitting streak (thanks to Scott Lucas for the stats).

Overall, Heineman has been the better player.

Are they both better than Tocci? Yes, at least offensively.

For now, though, none of the three is going anywhere.