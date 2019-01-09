Texas Rangers

Rangers’ 2019 schedule was released in August. Here’s when games are scheduled to start

By Jeff Wilson

January 09, 2019 02:29 PM

The first pitch on Opening Day 2019 for the Texas Rangers is set for 3:05 p.m. March 29 against the Chicago Cubs.
Start making your plans for Texas Rangers Opening Day. There’s now a game time to go with the date and the opponent.

The Rangers will open the 2019 season at 3:05 p.m. March 28 against the Chicago Cubs. The dates and opponents were released in August, but game times for manager Chris Woodward’s first season were made official by MLB and the Rangers on Wednesday.

As usual, Rangers night home games will start at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Park, day games will start at 1:05 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m.

There are exceptions besides the lid-lifter. Three days later, the Cubs and Rangers will wrap up their season-opening series at 3:05 p.m. to accommodate an ESPN national telecast.

The others are 3:05 p.m. May 18 against St. Louis; 3:05 p.m. June 1 against Kansas City (3:05 p.m. CT); 8:05 p.m. June 8 against Oakland; 8:05 p.m. June 22 against the White Sox, and 6:05 p.m. Aug. 21 against the Los Angeles Angels.

