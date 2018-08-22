Rangers to open, finish 2019 at home vs. two big-name teams

The final season at Globe Life Park will open and close with a bang, as the Texas Rangers start the 2019 season at home against the Chicago Cubs and shut down the ballpark against the New York Yankees.

The 2019 schedule was released by MLB on Thursday morning, and March 28 with be the earliest Opening Day in Rangers history. They opened this season March 29 against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will play March 28 and be off March 29 — a Friday — before finishing off a three-game series against the Cubs on March 30-31. Perhaps Yu Darvish will face his old team.

The Astros will follow for three games before the Rangers head for their first road trip April 4-10 with four games at the Los Angeles Angels and two at the Arizona Diamondbacks.





The Cubs are the first of the National League Central teams the Rangers will play in interleague play, and the Diamondbacks are the Rangers’ “natural rival” for the second straight year.

The Rangers will also visit Pittsburgh (May 7-8), Cincinnati (June 14-16) and Milwaukee (Aug. 9-11) for interleague games while playing host to Pittsburgh (April 30-May 1), St. Louis (May 17-19) and Arizona (Aug. 16-17).

The Rangers don’t play the Yankees until September, going to Yankees Stadium on Sept. 2-4. The final homestand at Globe Life Park begins Sept. 24 against the Boston Red Sox for three games before ending with three vs. the Yankees on (Sept. 27-29).

The Astros will make another April trip to Arlington (19-21) and will play at Globe Life Park for the final time July 11-14 to open the second half.