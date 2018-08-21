Darvish’s first Cubs season ends early. Perceptions likely to keep going

The first season of Yu Darvish’s six-year, $126 million contract with the Chicago Cubs came to an end Tuesday.

The former Texas Rangers ace has a stress reaction on his right elbow and needs six weeks for it to heal. He underwent an MRI exam Monday after leaving a rehab start Sunday after only an inning.

Darvish, who turned 32 last week, might view the injury news as good news. He does not need Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The first came in the spring of 2015 after one inning of his Cactus League debut for the Rangers.

Darvish chose the Cubs after the Rangers never offered him anywhere near the guaranteed money or years. Their offer was incentive-laden, and he would have been paid handsomely has he hit them.

He’s getting pay handsomely this season, $25 million, for going 1-3, 4.95 ERA in eight starts/40 innings.

As they used to say about the Cubs, wait ‘til next year.

But the howling from the Windy City likely won’t go away anytime soon.

Darvish was supposed to be the final piece on the Cubs’ second World Series team in the past three years. He was never effective for them, and his mental toughness was openly questioned in the media.

Sound familiar?

That was before Alex Rodriguez popped off and said that Darvish was the root cause of a lack of chemistry in the Cubs’ clubhouse. Rodriguez was rebuked by manager Joe Maddon, but the perception persists.

It’s not going to get any better now.

Just wait ‘til next year.