Rangers Winter Caravan to make 14 stops this month, beginning Jan. 14. Where is it headed?

The long-awaited Texas Rangers Winter Caravan schedule is here, and the annual tour of Texas (or a lot of it) gets rolling next week with an appearance in San Antonio.

T-Mobile takes over this year as the title sponsor of the caravan, which will make 14 stops. Eleven of those will be at T-Mobile stores.

Here’s the schedule and who is scheduled to appear, subject to change.

Jan. 14

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

3-4 p.m., T-Mobile, 119 SW Loop 410, Suite 133, San Antonio, 78245

Scheduled to appear: Chris Woodward, Jesse Chavez, Patrick Wisdom, C.J. Nitkowski, Dave Raymond

Jan. 15

2:30-3:30 p.m., T-Mobile, 12901 N. 1-35 Frontage Road, Suite 1330, Austin, 78753

Scheduled to appear: Chris Woodward, Jesse Chavez, Patrick Wisdom, C.J. Nitkowski, Dave Raymond

Jan. 17

2-3 p.m., T-Mobile, 100 North New Road, Suite 110, Waco, 76710

Scheduled to appear: Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Luis Ortiz, Shawn Tolleson, Matt Hicks

4:30-6 p.m., Jim Turner Chevrolet, 1105 East McGregor Drive, McGregor, 76657

Scheduled to appear: Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Luis Ortiz, Shawn Tolleson, Matt Hicks

Jan. 18

6-7 p.m., T-Mobile, 520 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, 75051

Scheduled to appear: Chris Martin, Jeffrey Springs, Jose Trevino

Jan. 19

Event with the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., autographs noon-1 p.m.

Scheduled to appear: Elvis Andrus, Delino DeShields, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Shawn Tolleson, Jose Trevino, Don Wakamatsu, Jared Sandler

2-3 p.m., T-Mobile, 5040 State Highway 121, Suite 400, Lewisville, 75056

Scheduled to appear: Delino DeShields, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Jan. 22

6:30-7:30 p.m., T-Mobile, 8942 Broadway Ave., Suite 104, Tyler 75703

Scheduled to appear: Chris Martin, Jeffrey Springs, Matt Hicks

Jan. 23

6:30-7:30 p.m., T-Mobile, 3903 Highway 75 North, Suite 100, Sherman, 75090

Scheduled to appear: Nick Gardewine, Jose Leclerc, others TBA

6-7 p.m., T-Mobile, 2408 Preston Road, Suite 704B, Plano, 75093

Scheduled to appear: TBA

Jan. 24

5-6 p.m., T-Mobile, 3801 Call Field Road, Suite 600, Wichita Falls, 76311

Scheduled to appear: Matt Bush, Zac Curtis, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Jan. 27

1:30-2:30 p.m., T-Mobile, 2501 West Airport Freeway, Suite 100, Irving, 75062

Scheduled to appear: Matt Bush, Adrian Sampson, others TBA

1:30-2:30 p.m., Troy’s at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, 76011

Scheduled to appear: Drew Smyly, others TBA

Jan. 28

6:30-7:30 p.m., T-Mobile, 532 State Highway 183, Westworth Village, 76114

Scheduled to appear: Taylor Hearn, Connor Sadzeck