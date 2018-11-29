Rangers receiving frequent calls on Leclerc. Should they consider trading him?

From the “No Player is Untouchable” file comes the latest dilemma the rebuilding Texas Rangers are facing.

Multiple teams, mostly contenders and clubs hoping to make a move up the standings in 2019, have contacted the Rangers about the availability of right-hander Jose Leclerc, who finished 2018 as the closer and posted one of the best seasons by a reliever all of MLB.

A source said that the Rangers don’t want to move Leclerc and would have to be overwhelmed to trade a young player with four years of control remaining before he hits free agency.

The Rangers are so sold on Leclerc as a long-term bullpen piece that they have mulled offering him a contract extension that would buy out a year or two of free agency.

Leclerc finished with a 1.56 ERA, finished the season with a 21-inning scoreless streak, and posted the lowest opponent batting average (.126) by a reliever in the majors.

The .1257 mark was the fourth lowest by a reliever in MLB history.

But the calls from teams have been voluminous enough for the Rangers to be convinced to listen to offers even though it would seem that Leclerc is an ideal piece for team in rebuild mode. However, the Rangers could be tempted and are in no position to not listen.

They won’t let Leclerc go on the cheap. A winning proposal to acquire Leclerc would have to far exceed the deal the Pittsburgh Pirates made with the Rangers for Keone Kela, who had only 1 ½ seasons of control left, a history of injuries and some character issues when dealt July 30.

The Rangers acquired left-hander Taylor Hearn, who was rated as the Pirates’ No. 7 prospect, and rookie-level third baseman Sherten Apostel for Kela.

What would a deal for Leclerc look like? Much more overwhelming than that, the source said.