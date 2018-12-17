‘This is home for me.’ Bush re-signs with Rangers on minors deal

The Texas Rangers didn’t want the media to see Matt Bush on Monday at Cook Children’s Medical Center without first announcing why he was even there.

Bush wasn’t tendered a 2019 contract last month, making him a free agent. He hadn’t been a member of the Rangers for nearly 30 days, so why would he have been at the hospital visiting kids and spreading holiday cheer?

Well, because the right-hander is back in the organization.

The Rangers have signed Bush to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, along with three others. Bush said that this was the expected outcome as soon as he hit the open market.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We talked about it weeks ago,” Bush said. “We already, basically, knew this was the direction we were going to go. I never wanted to leave. This is home for me. With the phase we’re going in right now, I definitely want to be a part of it.”

He will be, eventually. Bush, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers in 2016 after more than three years in a Florida prison, is recovering from elbow surgery and will be out until mid-season. He said that he will begin throwing again Jan. 1.

Bush avoided Tommy John surgery even though he had a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent shoulder surgery last off-season and was given a shot at the starting rotation, but he said in August that starting was not the cause for his elbow woes.

“I just look forward to getting back on the field,” Bush said.

The Rangers also re-signed left-handed reliever Zac Curtis to a minors deal with a spring invite, and added shortstop Chase D’Arnaud and righty reliever Tim Dillard on similar deals.