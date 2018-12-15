Phillies reportedly interested in prying away Rangers’ potential starter on Opening Day

A rebuilding team’s phone rings frequently this time of year, in addition to at the two in-season trade deadlines, and the Texas Rangers are getting hit on many of their MLB players.

Left-hander Mike Minor is one of them, and the latest hot-stove rumor has the Philadelphia Phillies attempting to acquire the front-runner to be the Rangers’ Opening Day starter.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Phillies’ interest in Minor, who started his career in the National League East with the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are seeking a left-hander to go with a rotation that includes former TCU star Jake Arrieta.

Minor is attractive to teams because he navigated a full season in 2018 and did so with quality numbers, and because of his club-friendly contract. He has only two years and $19 million left on it.

That’s attractive to the Rangers, who are still trying to fill out their 2019 rotation even after agreeing to a three-year deal with free agent Lance Lynn.

The Phillies have four prospects rated by Baseball America in its season-ending top 100. Two are right-handers Adonis Medina at No. 96 and Enyel De Los Santos at No. 97, just below Rangers pitching prospect Hans Crouse. De Los Santos made his MLB debut in 2018.





Crouse is likely to jump in the initial 2019 rankings after being selected as the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, ahead of outfielders Julio Pablo Martinez (No. 53 in final 2018 rankings) and Leodys Taveras (No. 64).

The Rangers are also getting calls on Jurickson Profar and Jose Leclerc. General manager Jon Daniels has said that the Rangers are in no position to no listen to offers, especially if the return gives the Rangers more talent and more contractual control.