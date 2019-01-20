Report: Jerry Jones finds OC, QB coach. Both are ex-Cowboys quarterbacks

That was fast.

Last Friday, the Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Although, there was some confusion about who made the decision.

On Sunday, a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said that owner Jerry Jones will promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to the role of offensive coordinator.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Meanwhile, ex-Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna will fill the vacancy created by Moore’s promotion.

Kitna was previously the head football coach at Waxahachie High School. But last fall, he resigned after several situations involving player safety.

Recently, Kitna was named offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

Another report also says that head coach Jason Garrett will now assume a much larger role in play-calling duties.

And @mortreport reports that HC Jason Garrett is in line to wind up calling the Cowboys' plays this season. https://t.co/EWri4mZAgH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2019

We will update this story as more information becomes available.