Report: Jerry Jones finds OC, QB coach. Both are ex-Cowboys quarterbacks

By Peter Dawson

January 20, 2019 12:11 PM

That was fast.

Last Friday, the Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

Although, there was some confusion about who made the decision.

On Sunday, a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said that owner Jerry Jones will promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to the role of offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, ex-Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna will fill the vacancy created by Moore’s promotion.

Kitna was previously the head football coach at Waxahachie High School. But last fall, he resigned after several situations involving player safety.

Recently, Kitna was named offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

Another report also says that head coach Jason Garrett will now assume a much larger role in play-calling duties.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

