Cowboys starter takes dig at Jerry Jones on social media, then calls it an ‘accident’

Jerry Jones is no stranger to criticism.

In October of 2018, Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer, even said her father was sometimes ‘hurt’ by it.

These days, the owner’s unwillingness to make changes to the franchise’s coaching staff has drawn the ire of fans and media pundits.

Ex-Dallas players have also been known to voice their displeasure about the man who used to cut their checks.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

However, those types of opinions rarely come from players on the active roster.

But on Wednesday, Cole Beasley appeared to take a shot at Jones on social media. Although, the wide receiver did it in a pretty subtle way.

In the wake of the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Rams on Saturday, one fan posted a rant aimed at Jones on Instagram. And Beasley hit the like button.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley liked this Instagram rant about the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought being directly linked to Jerry Jones' revenue interests: pic.twitter.com/DD3KXds86T — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 16, 2019

Yet, a short while later, Beasley appeared to apologize on Twitter... sort of?





It’s a little hard to tell.

This was an accidental like. I didn’t even know I liked it til y’all got on here and started talking about it. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 16, 2019

Until Jones traded a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper in the middle of the season, Beasley was arguably the team’s most skilled receiver.

However, Cooper immediately became the offense’s No. 1 pass catcher and was a driving force behind the unit’s turnaround.