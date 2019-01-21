Back as the play caller, Jason Garrett has no excuse, not even NFL officials

Unlike NFL officiating, which has always been atrocious, because it’s an impossible job, Jason Garrett’s time as a coach with the Dallas Cowboys is coming full circle.

But before an update on Garrett’s latest alteration to his tremendous coaching staff that improve the Cowboys on offense, defense and in the kicking game ... what we saw on Sunday in the NFL conference title games must be addressed. What we witnessed happen to the New Orleans Saints and in Kansas City is not necessarily new, but no less worthy of a brick through the flat screen TV, or, for the kids who watch everything in a hand-held device, a hammer to the iPhone.

NFL officials have a no-win job, and while they can never “win,” their performance on Sunday in New Orleans and in Kansas City created a new gold standard of trashtacular. You can always be comforted by the fact that no matter how bad you are at your job, an NFL referee is worse at theirs.

The NFL will try to address improving the pass interference calls, the late hit on the quarterbacks - two penalties that affected the outcome of both the win for the Rams and the Patriots - but there is only so much they can do with what they have.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Much like what the NFL will do with its officials feels sadly similar to what the Cowboys are doing to their offense, but, at this point, both entities have to try something. At present, both the NFL officiating and the Cowboys offense need, at a minimum, a fresh coat of paint, some flowers and a new toilet.

The current Cowboys’ commode is quite full.

Jason Garrett calling plays is in the best interest of himself, and the offense, and Dak Prescott, and the franchise.





The - cough-cough - “mutually agreed” decision for Scott Linehan to leave the Cowboys as offensive coordinator has created an opening on Jason’s staff that he should fill himself.

Per reports from ESPN, and sources, all signs are that Garrett will take over play calling duties, even if they promote quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator. Moore may be a fine play-caller some day, but at this point Garrett needs to be all-in on himself.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said he wants the franchise to end the one good, one bad, year trajectory they have been on under Garrett. That’s not exactly a mandate, but for a family that treats Garrett like blood it’s as close as a threat as they will ever come.

Garrett back as the play caller works, for Jerry Jones, Stephen and Charlotte can literally look at each other, and in the mirror, and admit to themselves they literally tried everything for this head coach to work.

All the Cowboys are doing is returning Garrett returning to the duties that he was originally landed him a job with the franchise.

The reason Jerry Jones was able to originally hire him away from the Miami Dolphins in 2007, when Garrett was still but a pup of a quarterbacks coach, was specifically because Jerry insisted to Miami owner Wayne Huizenga that Garrett would “call the plays.”

Huizenga then let Garrett leave, and accept the promotion to the Cowboys.

He had that duty for years, until he - cough, cough - “agreed” to let offensive coordinator Bill Callahan become the primary play-caller in 2013. Callahan lasted in that role for about a year, when Garrett convinced Jerry to let him hire his friend from Miami, Mr. Scott Linehan.

In each of the last three years, the offense went straight backwards.

However you want to cut this, Garrett’s “strength” was/is on offense. Garrett has been either the offensive coordinator, or the head coach, for the last 12 years. In that span, the offense has ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring five times.

Watching both the AFC and NFC title games on Sunday and it was another reminder that while the Dallas Cowboys have assembled a nice little team under Coach Process, there is a discernible difference between themselves and the final four.

Start with the owner’s box, look at the quarterbacks, and head to the sidelines.

The officials can screw up plenty of games, but no Cowboys can blame a ref’ for that.