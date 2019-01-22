Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper joining evolving Cowboys staff, contingent at Pro Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys’contingent at the Pro Bowl just got a little larger and a little more interesting in light of the team’s current staff uncertainty.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper were added to the NFC roster, replacing Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who opted not to play in the game due to injuries following the controversial and devastating NFC championship game loss to the Rams.

The game is set for Sunday, Jan. 27 in Orlando. The first practice is Wednesday.

Prescott and Amari Cooper will join four other Cowboys in the game: defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Byron Jones, running back Ezekiel Elliott and rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

Guard Zack Martin and tackle Tyron Smith were slated to play the game but both opted out due to injuries.

Prescott and Cooper will be part of an evolving Cowboys contingent that includes coach Jason Garrett and his fluctuating staff.

Garrett fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan last Friday and has yet to name his replacement.

Quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore is a leading contender for the position, though no formal announcement has been made.

The Cowboys are expected to add former quarterback Jon Kitna as the new quarterback coach.

In this scenario, there is a good chance Garrett would call plays again.

Interestingly enough, the Cowboys can get a head start on the process by putting some of this in practice at the Pro Bowl, especially with Prescott now in the game.

This is Prescott second Pro Bowl appearance. He went as a rookie in 2016. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Chicago’s Mitchell Tribusky. All three are replacements for Brees, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (injured) and Los Angeles’ Jared Goff, who is in the Super Bowl.

This is Cooper’s third Pro Bowl appearance. He went twice with the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and 2016.