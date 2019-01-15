LB Leighton Vander Esch’s rookie season just got better, named to the 2019 Pro Bowl

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s remarkable rise from eight-man football in high school to college walk-on at Boise State to a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys just got its exclamation point.

Vander Esch was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl roster, replacing Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, who is not playing because of an injury.

Vander Esch, who set the Cowboys’ rookie record for tackles in a season with 176 and was a second-team All-Pro selection, was a first alternate to the Pro Bowl.

He becomes the first Cowboys defensive rookie in 37 years to make the Pro Bowl since cornerback Everson Walls in 1981 and only third ever in franchise history. Mel Renfro first did in 1964).

Vander Esch is just the 11th rookie in Cowboys history to make the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott made it in 2016.

Elliott will be in familiar company at the Pro Bowl, set for Jan. 27 in Orlando.

The Cowboys staff, led by head coach Jason Garrett, will coach the NFC team.

He will join five other Cowboys who were initially voted in, including defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Byron Jones, tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Martin may not play in the game due to a knee injury.

Jones and Lawrence could have post-season shoulder surgeries but they may wait until after the game.