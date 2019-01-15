Cowboys decide to keep offensive line coach Marc Colombo with a three-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys may not be ready to guarantee the return of the entire coaching staff for 2019.





But they have already decided that offensive line coach Marc Colombo is a keeper for the foreseeable future.

Per multiple sources, the team has signed Colombo to a three-year deal.

The Cowboys feel so good about what Colombo did after being promoted from assistant offensive line coach in midway through the season is that they will not bring back Hudson Houck as a consultant in 2019.

The Cowboys initially interviewed Colombo for the job following the 2017 season to replace Frank Pollack but felt team’s former right tackle wasn’t experienced enough for the lead position.

Colombo played nine seasons in the NFL, including more than five seasons with the Cowboys. He was hired as an assistant coach with the Cowboys in 2015 and was named assistant offensive line coach in 2016.

The Cowboys hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander instead and it proved to be a bad marriage from the outset.

The offensive line didn’t mesh with his new techniques and the Cowboys struggled up front through the first eight games.

Alexander was fired during the bye week and Colombo was promoted to the lead position.

The team went back to doing more of the power blocking they were known for in the past.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had over 100 yards rushing in four of the first six games following the change, using it power his way to NFL rushing title for the second time in three years.

A three-year for Colombo bodes well for the futures of offensive coordinator coach Scott Linehan and head coach Jason Garrett. Both head into 2019 season with expiring contracts.

There is a chance one or both get extensions this offseason.