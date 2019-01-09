Are Cowboys fans now ranking Dak ahead of Romo? Fans on Social media say...

There are two great mysteries in the world heading into the Cowboys playoff game against the Rams in Los Angeles this coming Saturday.

Why is Dak Prescott now on the injury report?

And, has the quarterback surpassed Tony Romo in the collective opinion of Cowboys fans.

The victory Dallas earned last Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, has re-ignited some of that Romo-Prescott discussion.





During the 2016 preseason, Romo suffered another major injury that cost him most of that season.

Prescott, a rookie, filled-in and then claimed the role for himself. In the process, he earned numerous personal accolades and helped lead the franchise to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title.

Considering their age (Prescott is 25, while Romo retired at 37), it’s a little difficult to compare their statistical bodies of work.

Romo became a starter later than most and his injuries likely limited his final stat line. But for his career, the Eastern Illinois product finished with a 2-4 playoff record.

His successor is playing in just his third season and now has a 1-1 record in the postseason.

Here’s how social media added to the debate in the wake of the Cowboys’ most recent playoff win.

This is a hilarious ‘comparison’. Romo and Dez at the peaks of their careers in those clips. Meanwhile, Dak has arguably the worst set of WR/TE in the league. I’m not saying Dak has been good for the last 10-12 games by any means but expecting those kinds of plays is laughable — Chris Kunda (@ChrisKunda4) September 10, 2018

Romo was great. I won 2 fantasy football leagues with Romo as my QB. Unfortunately with him that’s all you will win. — Zeek (@ZeekBPrint) January 5, 2019

Dak Prescott is nowhere close to the quarterback Tony Romo was, but he plays better in clutch situations. Sometimes it's better to be timely than it is to be good. https://t.co/WtgPG5UfkF — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) January 6, 2019

Leave it to @tonyromo to throw a pick there...... Oh wait. That was @DakPrescott ? The resemblance is uncanny. — Josh VanMeter (@JoshVanmeter86) January 6, 2019

Lol all of these “praise” Dak tweets are so over the top we know they’re artificial. Everyone knows you would rather have Tony Romo over Dak Prescott. These tweets are simply out of obligation to make you seem level headed. — Reagan Caldwell (@Rcaldw9) January 6, 2019

Be it resolved @dak is better than @tonyromo wins are better than stats — J Mart (@jmarted) January 6, 2019

I’m happy to say that Dak Prescott has done more for the Dallas Cowboys in 3 seasons as their QB than Tony Romo has done for them his entire career. — Ced Colson Jr. (@Ceddy__Ced) January 6, 2019

Delete this garbage. We know @tonyromo is gone (for now) and we’re all @dak now, but give Romo this team then this team wouldn’t be playing this week cause of a first round bye. Period. https://t.co/eXl46q4IAD — Trenton Fisher (@GloManTrent) January 6, 2019

Tony Romo would've been able to put up at least 30 and cruised to a win. How Cowboys fans love Dak and hate Tony Romo is beyond stupid. — Matt (@gopacknfdabears) January 6, 2019

Please stop comparing @dak and @tonyromo it's a never ending argument.

Each is good and hopefully Dak will get us a Superbowl championship — The love bot(@daniellazarovic) January 6, 2019

For me he is pretty good not elite yet. Tony romo was elite I hope Dak can be that one day for Dallas but he is a cowboys QB bro he will always be scrutinized — Daniel Hernandez (@DannyH_OVO) January 6, 2019

Flacco hasn’t won anything in nearly 8 years. If we are using the same logic. Tony Romo should have replaced Dak Prescott in 2016 against the Packers in the playoffs. Im not comparing the back ups, I’m comparing the starters. Lamar Jackson is the future of the ravens not Flacco. — Colton Umsted (@ColtonUmsted) January 7, 2019

First 3 seasons:



Tony Romo: 45 games, 831/1307 (63.6%), 10,834 total yards, 83 total TD



Dak Prescott: 48 games, 975/1475 (66.1%), 11,820 total yards, 85 total TD



Pretty comparable if you ask me. You can love Romo all you, I do too, but I’m the future. Get behind me. — Arrogant Dak Prescott (@ArrogantDak) January 8, 2019

How has Dak developed in three years? Has his passing got better? Has his reads gotten better? Can he make a 15 yard out throw yet? A back shoulder throw? Can he put some air under the ball and let it drop down like @TroyAikman or @tonyromo yet? — Bow6719 (@bow6719) January 8, 2019