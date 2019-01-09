Are Cowboys fans now ranking Dak ahead of Romo? Fans on Social media say...

There are two great mysteries in the world heading into the Cowboys playoff game against the Rams in Los Angeles this coming Saturday.
Why is Dak Prescott now on the injury report?
And, has the quarterback surpassed Tony Romo in the collective opinion of Cowboys fans.
The victory Dallas earned last Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, has re-ignited some of that Romo-Prescott discussion.
During the 2016 preseason, Romo suffered another major injury that cost him most of that season.
Prescott, a rookie, filled-in and then claimed the role for himself. In the process, he earned numerous personal accolades and helped lead the franchise to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title.
Considering their age (Prescott is 25, while Romo retired at 37), it’s a little difficult to compare their statistical bodies of work.
Romo became a starter later than most and his injuries likely limited his final stat line. But for his career, the Eastern Illinois product finished with a 2-4 playoff record.
His successor is playing in just his third season and now has a 1-1 record in the postseason.
Here’s how social media added to the debate in the wake of the Cowboys’ most recent playoff win.
