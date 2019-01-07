‘Makes my ears bleed’: fans rip Jason Witten for fumbling basic rule in CFB Playoff final

Even though the NFL regular season is over, Jason Witten’s is still having trouble in the booth.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end, along his his ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast partner, Joe Tessitore, were one of the teams on the network’s ‘MegaCast’ for the CFB Playoff final.

This, despite the fact that he took heat after most Monday night games for his blunders, awkward comparisons and uneven delivery.

And Witten stepped in it immediately when No. 1 Alabama played No. 2 Clemson faced off in the national championship game.

Right the opening kickoff, it’s obvious the announcer didn’t quite understand one specific rule. You can watch the video of that here.

MNF crew off to a great start with not knowing CFB rules lmao pic.twitter.com/oYQbwTIvTU — nick (@nick_pants) January 8, 2019

Naturally, fans on social media went to town.

Why don’t Fowler and Herbstreit commentate for Monday Night Football? Jason Witten makes my ears bleed. — Mean Keen (@MeanKeen13) January 8, 2019

jason witten looks confused lol



it's tape jason. it's tape. — dgxiii (@danny_g13) January 8, 2019

I refuse to believe Jason Witten was this incompetent inside the Dallas Cowboys film room. — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) January 8, 2019

One of the espn game feeds I turned to was just Jason witten making fun of booger for eating two bags of pistachios and seems like its commercial free — whats the happs (@happsss) January 8, 2019

@JBiv1 I turned on the MNF crew and Jason Witten couldn’t figure out the rewind remote. I went back to watching SEC network. — Ryan Patterson (@Ryno4au) January 8, 2019

Why would anyone want more Jason Witten commentary? — Evan Lillianthal (@DarthZenos) January 8, 2019

I'm a cowboys fan and I love Jason Witten but he's awful in the booth, Tess and Booger aren't much better — Pheznt Huntr in ND (@CHThompson5) January 8, 2019

But .@espn .@ESPNCFB - continue w your failed Jason Witten experiment in any broadcast booth.



Excellence on the field does not always equate to talent in the booth.



All of us know this, why won’t you admit it & move on? — Kemu (@kemu808) January 8, 2019

Yo @JonVilma51 is fantastic on this sideline feed. Kick Jason Witten out of the booth and get Vilma in there asap. — Ryan Conley (@Still_Conley) January 8, 2019

Imagine Dragons is the Jason Witten of bands. — Howard Pearl (@moldingpearls) January 8, 2019

Jason Witten is worse in this film room than on MNF and that’s saying something — Collin Hager (@CWHager) January 8, 2019