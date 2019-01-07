‘Makes my ears bleed’: fans rip Jason Witten for fumbling basic rule in CFB Playoff final

Even though the NFL regular season is over, Jason Witten’s is still having trouble in the booth.
The ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end, along his his ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast partner, Joe Tessitore, were one of the teams on the network’s ‘MegaCast’ for the CFB Playoff final.
This, despite the fact that he took heat after most Monday night games for his blunders, awkward comparisons and uneven delivery.
And Witten stepped in it immediately when No. 1 Alabama played No. 2 Clemson faced off in the national championship game.
Right the opening kickoff, it’s obvious the announcer didn’t quite understand one specific rule. You can watch the video of that here.
Naturally, fans on social media went to town.
