Football

‘Makes my ears bleed’: fans rip Jason Witten for fumbling basic rule in CFB Playoff final

By Peter Dawson

January 07, 2019 09:23 PM

Will Jason Witten go back to the Cowboys?

While at the Goodfellows luncheon former Cowboys Tight end Jason Witten answers if he would come back to the Cowboys.
By
Up Next
While at the Goodfellows luncheon former Cowboys Tight end Jason Witten answers if he would come back to the Cowboys.
By

Even though the NFL regular season is over, Jason Witten’s is still having trouble in the booth.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end, along his his ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast partner, Joe Tessitore, were one of the teams on the network’s ‘MegaCast’ for the CFB Playoff final.

This, despite the fact that he took heat after most Monday night games for his blunders, awkward comparisons and uneven delivery.

And Witten stepped in it immediately when No. 1 Alabama played No. 2 Clemson faced off in the national championship game.

Right the opening kickoff, it’s obvious the announcer didn’t quite understand one specific rule. You can watch the video of that here.

Naturally, fans on social media went to town.



Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten talks about the Hall of Fame weekend. "There's never been a point in my life I've had 72 hours like that."

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  