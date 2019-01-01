How long ago did Cowboys win two playoff games? You couldn’t look it up on your phone

You probably know the drill by now.

It has been four years since the Dallas Cowboys won a playoff game. In fact, the postseason success drought stretches back 21 seasons. Basically, since winning their last Super Bowl in January 1996, the Cowboys have struggled to do anything in the playoffs.

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won at least two playoff games in a season was in January 1996, the year they won their last Super Bowl. Michael Irvin, left, and head coach Barry Switzer led the Cowboys over the Green Bay Packers 38-27 in the NFC Championship at Texas Stadium on Jan. 14, 1996. Dallas has won three playoff games combined in the 21 years since. Ron Heflin AP Photo

They’ve won only three playoff games in 21 years, the same amount they won in ‘96.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

They haven’t been able to put two postseason wins together since that last Super Bowl run.





To snap that streak this season, they’ll have to win on the road. They host the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. If they win, they play advance to either New Orleans or Los Angeles.

Seven current players, including Leighton Vander Esch hadn’t been born in 1996. More than half their current roster was three-years-old or younger. Only two players, linebacker Sean Lee and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur, were 10 or older at the time.

When the Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions 24-20 in the wild card game on Jan. 4, 2015, they were the NFC East champs after a 12-4 season. The next week they lost at Green Bay in the divisional round in what is most remembered as the Dez Bryant “What constitutes a catch?” Game. The top movie was The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and the No. 1 song was Taylor Swift’s Blank Space.

The world was a different place, however, 22 years ago. Smartphones didn’t exist, cell phones were far from ubiquitous, Apple was still just making computers and Jay-Z, Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls released their debut albums.

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt starred in 12 Monkeys, the No. 1 movie in theaters the last time the Cowboys won two playoff games in a season.

When the Cowboys beat the Packers 38-27 in the NFC Championship at Texas Stadium on Jan. 14, 1996, 12 Monkeys was the No. 1 film. Mariah Carey and Boyz to Men’s “One Sweet Day” was atop the Billboard chart and a Seinfeld rerun was the second-most watched show.

The No. 1 show that week? The end of the Cowboys-Packers game, which drew a 34.3 rating and 53 share. The post-game show was the sixth most-watched show that week.

If anything is a given, it’s the Cowboys getting high television ratings. With any playoff success this year, a hungry Cowboys Nation will make those Nielsen numbers soar again.



