How to score very scarce Cowboys playoff tickets

A limited number of tickets for the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks are available but you better act fast.
The Cowboys released tickets priced between $115 and $560 for the wild card game set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys (10-6) are the NFC East champion. The Seahawks (10-6) finished second in the NFC West.
There aren’t many available, however, because of the Cowboys’ large season ticket base.
Tickets can be purchased by at DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game to “White Out” AT&T Stadium.
