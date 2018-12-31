Dallas Cowboys

How to score very scarce Cowboys playoff tickets

By Stefan Stevenson

December 31, 2018 12:03 PM

Fans watch the field before the first half of the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium,
Fans watch the field before the first half of the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium, Ron Jenkins AP Photo
Fans watch the field before the first half of the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium, Ron Jenkins AP Photo

A limited number of tickets for the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks are available but you better act fast.

The Cowboys released tickets priced between $115 and $560 for the wild card game set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys (10-6) are the NFC East champion. The Seahawks (10-6) finished second in the NFC West.

There aren’t many available, however, because of the Cowboys’ large season ticket base.

Tickets can be purchased by at DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com.

Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game to “White Out” AT&T Stadium.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  