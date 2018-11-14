What are the Cowboys odds of winning the NFC East and/or making the playoffs?

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys were excited about the team’s 27-20 win over the Eagles, which took place in Philadelphia last Sunday night.

Owner Jerry Jones, head coach Jason Garrett, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were, too.

The Cowboys and Eagles both a record of 4-5 and are tied for second place in the NFC East standings. The Redskins still hold the top spot in the division with a 6-3 record.

So, it makes sense that in the latest projection model from fivethirtyeight.com, Washington is the most likely team to finish on top (57 percent). They also have a 66 percent chances of making the playoffs.

The Eagles have a 23 percent chance to win the division compared to the Cowboys at 20 percent.

Both teams have a 26 percent chance of making the playoffs.