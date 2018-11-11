Watch Cowboys highlights, lowlights from heart-pounding win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
Owner Jerry Jones’ team beat the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that occupied second place in the NFC East standings entering Sunday night.
The offense was led by strong performances by running back Ezekiel Elliott, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott.
By the end of the game, the running back had recorded 152 yards rushing and one touchdown.
The defense, meanwhile, frustrated Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz early. And rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recorded his first career interception.
Here are the best highlights from the game:
But the game wasn’t without its share of ugly plays for the Cowboys, too. Here are the lowlights:
