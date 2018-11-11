Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores on a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores on a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores on a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Corey Graham (24) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum AP

Dallas Cowboys

Watch Cowboys highlights, lowlights from heart-pounding win over Eagles

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 11, 2018 10:26 PM

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.

Owner Jerry Jones’ team beat the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that occupied second place in the NFC East standings entering Sunday night.

The offense was led by strong performances by running back Ezekiel Elliott, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott.

By the end of the game, the running back had recorded 152 yards rushing and one touchdown.

The defense, meanwhile, frustrated Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz early. And rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recorded his first career interception.

Here are the best highlights from the game:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

But the game wasn’t without its share of ugly plays for the Cowboys, too. Here are the lowlights:



Clarence Hill gives five players to watch as the Cowboys try to get back on track versus the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

By

  Comments  