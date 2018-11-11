Watch Cowboys highlights, lowlights from heart-pounding win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

Owner Jerry Jones’ team beat the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that occupied second place in the NFC East standings entering Sunday night.

The offense was led by strong performances by running back Ezekiel Elliott, as well as quarterback Dak Prescott.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

By the end of the game, the running back had recorded 152 yards rushing and one touchdown.

The defense, meanwhile, frustrated Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz early. And rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch recorded his first career interception.

Here are the best highlights from the game:

Sneak Attack Dak#DallasCowboys get the ball to start the 2nd half of #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/8jSUNn7Aid — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 12, 2018

This is why you feed Zeke @EzekielElliott pic.twitter.com/lxX8mQm0hg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 12, 2018

But the game wasn’t without its share of ugly plays for the Cowboys, too. Here are the lowlights: