Dallas Mavericks make Seth Curry official, sign Maxi Kleber

The Dallas Mavericks made the acquisition of guard Seth Curry official on Wednesday and announced that forward Maxi Kleber has re-signed with the team.

Although terms of the deal have not been released, multiple reports have it at four years for $32 million.

Curry, who is the younger brother of Warriors’ star Steph Curry, spent two previous seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18) with Dallas but did not play during the 2017-18 season because of an injury.





Curry (6-2, 185), who turns 29 in August, spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 7.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 74 games, including two starts. He ranked third in the league in three-point shooting at 45 percent.

During the 2016-17 season in Dallas, Curry averaged a career-high 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 70 games, including 42 starts.

Kleber (6-11, 220), 27, has spent the past two seasons with the Mavericks, averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 143 games, including 54 starts.

The deal is for four years for $33 millions, according to reports.

He spent eight years playing in Germany and Spain before signing with the Mavs in 2016.