Luka returns tonight and Dirk set to pass big milestone

Luka Doncic will return to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup tonight against the LA Clippers at 9:30 p.m.

The rookie has missed the past two games with a right sore ankle. Maxi Kleber, who missed Saturday night’s game at Utah with an illness, will also play tonight, according to coach Rick Carlisle. Kleber has played in 53 games, including 16 starts.

Doncic has missed four games this season. The Mavs are 1-3 without Doncic, who leads the team in scoring and assists.

Dirk Nowitzki is set to play in the 1,500th game of his career tonight. Only three players played in more: Robert Parish (1,611), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) and John Stockton (1,504).