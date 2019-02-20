Quick trip to Cancun helped, but Luka Doncic still adjusting to NBA schedule

Luka Doncic is still getting used to the non-stop NBA schedule, but a few days on the beach in Cancun didn’t hurt.

The Dallas Mavericks rookie, who turns 20 on Feb. 28, spent a fews days on the beach after a whirlwind experience at his first All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., where he played in the Rising Stars game and competed in the Skills Challenge.

The Mavericks resume play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. They have 25 games remaining to try to pass at least four teams to move into the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Doncic, who has earned Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors the first three months of the season, said the only goal he has the rest of the season is making the playoffs.





His first 82-game schedule has been an adjustment, especially compared to the shorter European schedules that are stretched out more with fewer games a week.

“In Europe, you’ve got a lot of free time,” Doncic said after the Mavs’ first practice since the All-Star break. “A maximum of three games a week. It’s different. This break was really good. I feel way better now.”

One of the biggest differences from the European leagues is the back-to-back games played in the NBA.

“It’s kind of hard especially when you have to travel afterward. Late night travel. it’s tough,” he said.





Doncic, of course, enjoyed his first All-Star Weekend, and is likely to be an All-Star player for years to come, but for now, he’d prefer the extra rest.

Would he like to someday compete in the 3-point shooting contest like teammate Dirk Nowitzki?

“Nah, I don’t think so,” he said with a laugh. “I’d rather go to Cancun.”