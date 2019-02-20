Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks can still make the playoffs, but it's going to be tough with 25 games left

By Stefan Stevenson

February 20, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks resume play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks (26-31) are three teams back of the LA Clippers, who are currently in the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference at 32-27. The Mavs will have to pass the Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves over their final 25 games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It won’t be easy. Of the 25 games left, 15 are against teams with a winning record, including three of the current top eight Eastern Conference teams and nine games against current top eight Western Conference teams.

The schedule is especially tough the first couple of weeks. Five of their six opponents have winning records.

The last week of the regular season is more advantageous, with four of the five games against teams with a losing record, including a home and home with the Memphis Grizzlies.

To pull it off, the Mavs will have to improve on the road, where they are 6-22. Of their 25 remaining games, 13 are on the road.

Mavericks’ final 25

Date

Opponent

Record

Friday

Nuggets

39-18

Sat

at Jazz

32-25

Mon

at Clippers

32-27

Feb 27

Pacers

38-20

Mar 2

Grizzlies

23-36

Mar 4

at Nets

30-29

Mar 6

at Wizards

24-34

Mar 8

at Magic

27-32

Mar 10

Rockets

33-24

Mar 12

Spurs

33-26

Mar 14

at Nuggets

39-18

Mar 16

Cavaliers

12-46

Mar 18

Pelicans

26-33

Mar 20

at Trail Blazers

34-23

Mar 21

at Kings

30-27

Mar 23

at Warriors

41-16

Mar 26

Kings

30-27

Mar 28

at Heat

26-30

Mar 31

at Thunder

37-20

April 1

76ers

37-21

April 3

Timberwolves

27-30

April 5

Grizzlies

23-36

April 7

at Grizzlies

23-36

April 9

Suns

11-48

April 10

at Spurs

33-26

