The Mavericks can still make the playoffs, but it’s going to be tough with 25 games left

The Dallas Mavericks resume play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks (26-31) are three teams back of the LA Clippers, who are currently in the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference at 32-27. The Mavs will have to pass the Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves over their final 25 games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It won’t be easy. Of the 25 games left, 15 are against teams with a winning record, including three of the current top eight Eastern Conference teams and nine games against current top eight Western Conference teams.

The schedule is especially tough the first couple of weeks. Five of their six opponents have winning records.



The last week of the regular season is more advantageous, with four of the five games against teams with a losing record, including a home and home with the Memphis Grizzlies.



To pull it off, the Mavs will have to improve on the road, where they are 6-22. Of their 25 remaining games, 13 are on the road.

Mavericks’ final 25