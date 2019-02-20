The Mavericks can still make the playoffs, but it’s going to be tough with 25 games left

The Dallas Mavericks resume play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks (26-31) are three teams back of the LA Clippers, who are currently in the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference at 32-27. The Mavs will have to pass the Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves over their final 25 games to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
It won’t be easy. Of the 25 games left, 15 are against teams with a winning record, including three of the current top eight Eastern Conference teams and nine games against current top eight Western Conference teams.
The schedule is especially tough the first couple of weeks. Five of their six opponents have winning records.
The last week of the regular season is more advantageous, with four of the five games against teams with a losing record, including a home and home with the Memphis Grizzlies.
To pull it off, the Mavs will have to improve on the road, where they are 6-22. Of their 25 remaining games, 13 are on the road.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Mavericks’ final 25
Date
Opponent
Record
Friday
Nuggets
39-18
Sat
at Jazz
32-25
Mon
at Clippers
32-27
Feb 27
Pacers
38-20
Mar 2
Grizzlies
23-36
Mar 4
at Nets
30-29
Mar 6
at Wizards
24-34
Mar 8
at Magic
27-32
Mar 10
Rockets
33-24
Mar 12
Spurs
33-26
Mar 14
at Nuggets
39-18
Mar 16
Cavaliers
12-46
Mar 18
Pelicans
26-33
Mar 20
at Trail Blazers
34-23
Mar 21
at Kings
30-27
Mar 23
at Warriors
41-16
Mar 26
Kings
30-27
Mar 28
at Heat
26-30
Mar 31
at Thunder
37-20
April 1
76ers
37-21
April 3
Timberwolves
27-30
April 5
Grizzlies
23-36
April 7
at Grizzlies
23-36
April 9
Suns
11-48
April 10
at Spurs
33-26
Comments