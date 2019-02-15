Dallas Mavericks

Watch Luka make his presence known at All-Star Weekend and win some cash in the process

By Stefan Stevenson

February 15, 2019 02:43 PM

Luka Doncic makes history with second triple-double but would prefer a win

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic recorded his second triple but Toronto Raptors win 123-120
By
Up Next
Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic recorded his second triple but Toronto Raptors win 123-120
By
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Dallas Mavericks’ rookie Luka Doncic is already showing off his skills at All-Star Weekend.

During practice Friday morning Doncic swished a half-court shot and earned some cash from World Team coach Wes Unseld Jr. Doncic plays in the NBA’s Rising Stars game at 8 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte and competes in the Skills Challenge Saturday night.

Doncic was asked about his fashion style by NBA TV’s Taylor Rooks.

“There were people who helped me. I like my shoes, those are the only think I liked,” Doncic said. “I’m the typical European, just jeans, sweater, I love Jordans.”

His favorite moment this season?

“I would say the tie game against Portland when I hit that corner shot. I think that would be my special moment of the season,” Doncic said.” There are a lot of things that I still have to learn.”

Doncic, who will play for the World Team, is the frontrunner to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. He was swarmed by media during Rising Stars press conference Friday morning.

“He’s the clear favorite. I don’t think there’s anyone close to him,” NBA TV’s Rip Hamilton said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-mavericks

dallas-mavericks

dallas-mavericks

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  