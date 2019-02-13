Add Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul to the Luka Doncic fan club

Add Dwyane Wade to the Luka Doncic fan club.

At this point, membership is overflowing with coaches and the best players in the NBA offering their praise for the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie.



That includes Houston Rockets’ guard and 13-year veteran Chris Paul.

He can hoop. I watch him all the time and he’s tough,” Paul said. “He’s strong, controls the game. You can tell he knows what he’s doing. He’s going to be doing this for a long time. The game comes easy to him.”

Doncic doesn’t remind Paul of any former or current players despite others who have thrown out comparisons with some of the game’s all-time greats.

“Not yet. He’s just himself. He plays his way, he’s got the step backs and all that,” he said. “I think he’s a lot more athletic than people realize.”

Wade, the 15-year veteran Miami Heat guard who is retiring after this season, called Doncic a “helluva young player.”

“It seems like he’s been here before already. He’s just very seasoned,” Wade said before Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. “I think Dallas Mavericks fans, NBA fans, sports fans around the world should be excited about what he can do for the next 20 years in this game.”

Wade joked that the Mavericks need to make sure they keep him around.

“You guys got a good one. Keep him. I’m sure Mark Cuban will,” Wade said. “As a fan of the game, I love watching him play. He does things on the court that wows you.”

Mavs fans can vouch for that.