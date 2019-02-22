Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic to miss Friday’s game vs. Nuggets with injury

DALLAS

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic will not play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets because of a sore right ankle.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle announced the injury during his pre-game media session. Carlisle said Doncic is day-to-day.

The Mavs begin their final 25 games of the season Friday at American Airlines Center.

Doncic has played in 55 of the Mavs’ 57 games this season, all as a starter. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. He turns 20 on Feb. 28.

