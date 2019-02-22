Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic to miss Friday’s game vs. Nuggets with injury

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic will not play Friday night against the Denver Nuggets because of a sore right ankle.





Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle announced the injury during his pre-game media session. Carlisle said Doncic is day-to-day.

The Mavs begin their final 25 games of the season Friday at American Airlines Center.

Doncic has played in 55 of the Mavs’ 57 games this season, all as a starter. He’s averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. He turns 20 on Feb. 28.