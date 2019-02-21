Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic throws shade on NCAA in wake of Zion Williamson’s injury

By Stefan Stevenson

February 21, 2019 03:17 PM

DALLAS

Luka Doncic threw some shade on the NCAA Wednesday night.

Or, taken another way, the Dallas Mavericks rookie gave a strong endorsement for American high school kids to play in Europe instead of attending college.

In the wake of Duke’s Zion Williamson, considered the obvious first pick in the NBA’s June draft, injuring his knee in a highly-anticipated game against North Carolina Wednesday night.

Doncic responded to Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell tweeting “Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change.”

Doncic replied: “go play in europe.” He included three emojis in the tweet, including a laughing face and a peace sign.

His tweet has been retweeted 16,000 times and liked almost 100,000 times in less than 16 hours.

