If this is it for Dirk, circle these five Mavericks games as must-see moments

There’s a very good chance we only have 12 chances to see one of the greatest Dallas-Fort Worth sports legends in action and in person.

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t announced his retirement, but it’s a good bet this will be his final season in the league. Nowitzki, who turns 41 in June, has maintains he’ll assess his health when the season is over and decide then if he wants to return for a 21st season.



At 31,310 career points, Nowitzki is 109 shy of passing Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time in scoring. He’s averaging 4.7 points in 11 minutes a game so far this season. He’ll need to pick up the pace or have a few “throwback” games where he scores 25 to 30 points to pass Chamberlain. The only players in the history of the game to score more points than Nowitzki? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), LeBron James (32,082), and Chamberlain (31,419).

The Mavericks resume play against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center. It’s the first of their final 25 games, including 12 at home. If you’re interested in seeing Nowitzki on the road, the Mavs play two games within easy driving distance: March 31 at Oklahoma City and April 10 in the season finale at San Antonio.

Dirk’s denouement

Five games to watch if this turns out to be Dirk Nowitzki’s final season:

5. at Warriors, March 23



Nowitzki’s last meeting against the best team in the league against some of the NBA’s biggest stars should elicit a rousing ovation from Warriors fans at Oracle Arena. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have already heaped praise on Nowitzki’s legacy in the NBA and this should give them one last chance to honor No. 41.

4. at Thunder, March 31

Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City was the site of one of Nowitzki’s greatest playoff moments. In Game 4 of the 2011 Western Conference Finals, he responded to poor night shooting in Game 3 by making 12 of 20 shots for a game-high 40 points to give the Mavs’ a 3-1 series lead.

3. at Heat, March 28

The site of the Mavericks first and only NBA title was American Airlines Arena in Miami. It wasn’t Nowitzki’s greatest game, but he finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the 105-95 Game 6 championship clincher. Last week, when the Heat and Dwyane Wade played at the AAC, much was made of Wade and Nowitzki exchanging jerseys after the game. Wade, who has announced he’ll retire after the season, wasn’t exactly overwhelmingly cheers by Mavs’ fans. Some memories don’t die. For Nowitzki, however, Heat fans will most likely follow the lead of other opposing fans by offering their appreciation one last time.

2. at Spurs, April 10

The final game of Nowitzki’s illustrious career could be the regular-season finale in San Antonio, unless the Mavs pull off an amazing run and squeak into the playoffs. If there is no post-season, Nowitzki’s final opponent will be appropriate. It will be the 77th time he plays the Spurs, more than any other opponent in his career. Only one team (Cleveland) has held Nowitzki to fewer points per game than the Spurs (19.1).

1. Suns, April 9

Nothing too special about playing Phoenix, but this could be Nowitzki’s last game at American Airlines Center. The place should be rocking and emotional. Perhaps coach Rick Carlisle will put Nowitzki in the starting lineup one last time? Or would fans prefer to give him a five minute standing ovation when he enters the game for the first time? Whatever happens, it’s sure to be one of the more emotional Mavs’ moments since June 2011.