If you were hoping for a playoff preview in the Mavericks opener, we’ve got bad news

We now know who the Mavericks will play in their first game of the 2018-2019 NBA regular season.

Rick Carlisle and his team will visit the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 17.

Mark Cuban’s franchise has had a surprisingly busy offseason that even brought a little bit of drama.





At the 2018 NBA Draft, the front office traded up with the Atlanta Hawks to select EuroLeague star Luka Doncic. Owner Mark Cuban also landed elite big man DeAndre Jordan with a one-year deal that carries a cap hit of $22,897,200 (per Spotrac.com).





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The team also re-signed star veteran Dirk Nowitzki to a short-term deal, Devin Harris (who was traded in the middle of last season), and Salah Mejri, as well as a few additional bottom-of-the-roster players.

On the flip side, guard Yogi Ferrell initially committed to re-signing in Dallas only to change his mind and join the Sacramento Kings.

The organization is still dealing with the fallout from the Sports Illustrated report that revealed that the team’s business office had developed a culture of sexual harassment.

When the story broke, Cuban called the details “wrong” and “abhorrent.” He also said that he was not aware of the behavior or reported incidents.

Shortly after that story broke, Cuban hired former AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall as interim CEO.

The organization’s handling of the situation has drawn praise from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but as of yet, there is no timetable for when it might reach a conclusion.