Reports: Mavs sign Yogi Ferrell to two-year deal

The Dallas Mavericks and free agent Yogi Ferrell have agreed on a two-year, $5.3 million deal, according to multiple reporters.
Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania says Ferrell has been promised the “backup shooting guard position to start next season.”
The deal includes a trigger date of July 7 in the second year, Charania reports, citing league sources.
Ferrell, 25, averaged 10.2 points, 2.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 82 games, including 21 starts, last season, his third in the NBA. The Mavs gave Ferrell a qualifying offer on June 26, and he became a free agent on July 1.
