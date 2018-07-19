Dirk Nowitzki re-signs with the Mavericks, per report. But under what terms?

There was never any doubt that Dirk Nowitzki was going to re-sign with the Mavericks.
In order to maximize salary cap space and sign free agents such as forward DeAndre Jordan, owner Mark Cuban and the front office declined Nowitzki’s team option earlier this summer.
But on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported that the face of the franchise would be returning to Dallas on a one-year deal worth $5 million.
Nowitzki, who turned 40 this past June, missed the final three games of the NBA regular season after undergoing a minor ankle surgery. But the 13-time All Star’s recovery process is reportedly coming along just fine.
