The Dallas Mavericks welcome a female assistant to their coaching staff

The Dallas Mavericks have added a female assistant to their coaching staff.

On Thursday, Mark Cuban’s franchise announced that it had hired Jenny Boucek to serve as the assistant to the team’s basketball staff and special projects.

Boucek, who was formerly the head coach of the WNBA’S Seattle Storm and Sacramento Monarchs, worked with Rick Carlisle’s staff during training camp back in 2014.

“Jenny is a veteran WNBA head coach and was a player development coach last season for the Sacramento Kings,” Carlisle told Mavs.com. “She will be involved in wide-ranging basketball assignments.”

The Nashville, TN product was an assistant with the Storm when they captured the WNBA crown in 2004 and 2010. She also played briefly in the WNBA for the Cleveland Rockers in 1997 before playing for Keflavik in the Icelandic Urvalsdeild later that year.

The San Antonio Spurs (Becky Hammon) and Sacramento Kings (Boucek and Nancy Lieberman) are two other NBA teams that have hired women to fill roles on their coaching staff.

When Hammon was hired by the Spurs and head coach Gregg Popovich in 2014, she became the first female assistant coach in NBA history. The Spurs recently promoted her after James Borrego was named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets back in May.

“I consider her one of the brightest minds in our game,” Carlisle told Mavs.com, “and welcome her to Dallas.”