Report: Yogi Ferrell signs elsewhere after backing out of deal with Mavericks

Yogi Ferrell is not coming back to Dallas.
At least not as a member of the Mavericks.
On Thursday, reports indicated that Ferrell and the team had agreed on a two-year, $5.3 million deal. Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania said Ferrell was promised the “backup shooting guard position to start next season.”
But on Friday morning, reports indicated that Ferrell had backed out of that deal. And by Friday afternoon, Charania reported that the guard had signed with the Sacramento Kings for more money.
According to Charania, league sources told him that Ferrell’s deal with the Kings is for 2 years and is worth $6.2 million.
With Ferrell gone, the Mavs will likely rely more heavily on rookie guard Jalen Brunson, who was selected 33rd overall in this year’s NBA Draft. He recently signed a four-year deal with Dallas, the first three seasons guaranteed. Brunson won two NCAA titles at Villanova.
