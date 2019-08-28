Here’s the latest update on Globe Life Field, where some cold air is now blowing

Construction of Globe Life Field is over 70 percent complete Construction of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is a little over 70 percent complete. Take a quick tour of what it currently looks like on the inside and outside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction of the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the new home of the Texas Rangers, is a little over 70 percent complete. Take a quick tour of what it currently looks like on the inside and outside.

The third truss for the retractable roof at Globe Life Field is nearly installed, and construction of the $1.1-billion ballpark is 75 percent complete some six months shy of the proposed target date for completion.

Perhaps the bigger news, though, is that air conditioning is flowing through parts of the future home of the Texas Rangers.

Hallelujah!

Among the other noteworthy updates:

▪ All steel work for the 5.5-acre roof is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

▪ Metal decking and roofing for the east and west sides is complete.

▪ The precast for the lower seating bowl is 75 percent complete and should be done by Oct. 1.

▪ All concrete for the home clubhouse should be finished this week, and the tiling for the bathroom and showers in the home clubhouse is finished.

▪ The four-story office building on the south side of the ballpark, which will house the Rangers’ front office, is 85 percent done.

The Manhattan Construction Company has set March 1 as a target date for completion of the ballpark. The Rangers will play their first game there March 23 in an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals and will host their first regular-season game March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers open the 2020 MLB season March 26 at Seattle.