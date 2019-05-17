The Rangers’ first opponent at Globe Life Field will be ...

Texas Rangers: The latest tour of Globe Life Field Here is the latest tour of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers' baseball team, which will open for the 2020 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is the latest tour of Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers' baseball team, which will open for the 2020 season.

The Texas Rangers’ first game of any kind at Globe Life Field will be a preseason exhibition next year, and they now have an opponent.

It’s the same team that is visiting this weekend.

The Rangers announced Friday that they will play the St. Louis Cardinals at 7 p.m. March 23, 2020. There was no immediate word if there would be a second game played the next day.

The complete 2020 spring-training and regular-season schedules will be announced later this year. The expectation is that the Rangers will open next season on the road to give the team some extra time to address any issues that arise in the Cardinals game.

The Cardinals haven’t visited Arlington since Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2011 World Series and haven’t played a regular-season game here since 2004.

Rangers officials said last week that construction on Globe Life Field is 60 percent complete, and they remain committed to opening March 1. The retractable roof is the most significant part of the build.

The Rangers announced in the off-season that they will use a customized artificial turf by Shaw Sports Turf for the playing surface. The Arizona Diamondbacks installed the same turf this season at Chase Field.