How much does Beltre miss game? ‘I thought I was going to miss it more, but I’m good’

Baseball and the Texas Rangers dearly miss Adrian Beltre, but the feeling isn’t mutual.





“I thought I was going to miss it more, but I’m good,” Beltre said Wednesday morning before taking the stage at the SMU Athletic Forum luncheon at Hilton Anatole.

Beltre isn’t being cold-hearted. He misses his teammates and still cares about them. And they account for the primary reason Beltre watches their games.

The way he watches them continues his legend and one of the game’s ultimate teammates.

He admits that he doesn’t sit for nine innings each night, dipping in and out or watching games because his son, A.J., is watching. But he makes a point to watch players who are struggling, so that he can give them feedback if they call seeking his advice.

“It’s true sometimes I watch the games to see what the guys are doing,” Beltre said. “When they struggle, I try to see what they are doing. If they call me, I can tell them straight up, ‘This is what I see.’

“It’s weird. I used to do that when I was hurt. I would go to video and watch everybody’s at-bats so I knew exactly what to tell them. It’s the same now. I watch guys that aren’t doing well. I try to find out what they’re doing wrong just in case they call me and can relay something to them that might help.”

And they have been calling.

“I don’t want to mention names,” Beltre said. “It has been — what? — 30-something games. It’s a long season. You understand in this game there are going to be highs and lows, and you have to figure out how to be more consistent.”

Beltre doesn’t need to mention the names, though he admitted that shortstop Elvis Andrus called Tuesday for advice on hamstring injuries. Second baseman Rougned Odor, right fielder Nomar Mazara and center fielder Delino DeShields have struggled to start the season. DeShields was optioned last week to Triple A Nashville.

Beltre has been impressed with how left fielder Joey Gallo is playing. Beltre has seen what everyone else has seen, better at-bats and a better batting average.

“Joey seems like he has matured as a hitter,” Beltre said. “You can tell he is more comfortable. He is having better at-bats and has been more consistent. The average is up, and we know the power is there. Just been waiting for him to be more consistent and handle hitting in the middle of the lineup. He has been doing well.”