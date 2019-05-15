The Texas Rangers just announced some unfortunate news regarding Elvis Andrus

Rangers Andrus on his hamstring injury Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus left with a hamstring injury on Tuesday. He will evaluate it further Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus left with a hamstring injury on Tuesday. He will evaluate it further Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers received bad news on shortstop Elvis Andrus right hamstring on Wednesday.







Andrus, the team’s batting average leader, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. He has played every game but one for the Rangers. The organization is hopeful Andrus can return when he’s eligible to come off the IL on May 25.

“It’s not bad, it’s just I know how hamstrings are,” manager Chris Woodward said. “They just kind of linger on. We don’t want this to linger at all.”

Andrus, who is batting .326 with six home runs and 26 RBIs, injured his hamstring running out a ground ball in the seventh inning on Tuesday night.

Logan Forsythe will serve as the Rangers’ shortstop in Andrus’ absence. Forsythe replaced Andrus there in the seventh inning, and started there on Wednesday.

The team recalled Willie Calhoun from Triple A Nashville to take Andrus’ roster spot. Calhoun is in tonight’s lineup and will bat second as the designated hitter.

Earlier Wednesday in Dallas, former Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre confirmed that he had spoken to Andrus after the game Tuesday about dealing with hamstring injures, but Beltre didn’t believe it was too serious.

“He got a little scared last night,” Beltre said. “Allegedly he’s fine. It worked on video than he felt. Hopefully, he’ll play today or tomorrow.”

Additionally, the Rangers added another arm for the bullpen. They optioned Wei-Chieh Huang to Nashville, and recalled left-hander Jeffrey Springs.

The team had a depleted bullpen after starter Shelby Miller failed to get through two innings on Tuesday.

Rotation news

Woodward wasn’t ready to make it official, but sounded confident about getting Ariel Jurado a start this weekend when St. Louis comes to town. Woodward pointed to Saturday as the most likely day for Jurado to start.

Jurado made eight starts for the Rangers last season, and has a 1.50 ERA over eight relief appearances this season.

“I love the way he’s pitching,” Woodward said. “He’s intent. He’s confident. He’s executing.”

Jurado would likely be on a pitch count of 75.

Woodward added that Miller is not expected to make what would be his next scheduled start on Sunday.

“We haven’t said officially he won’t start Sunday, but I don’t see him starting Sunday,” Woodward said. “We want to put him in the best position possible to succeed.”

Finally, Woodward said Drew Smyly is likely going to be pushed back in the rotation as he’s battling a sprained ankle. Smyly injured his ankle in his last appearance Saturday in Houston.