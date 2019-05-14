Texas Rangers
Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus exits with hamstring injury
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus exited Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness.
Andrus pulled up running out a groundout to first base in the seventh inning. He left the game after that, as the Rangers were in the midst of an 11-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
“I feel OK,” Andrus said afterward. “I didn’t know if it was a cramp or actually pulled because I never experienced that, so that’s why I kind of slowed down. I can kind of feel a little pull.”
Andrus joked that he’ll consult former Rangers great Adrian Beltre on the hamstring injury. Beltre dealt with a number of hamstring injuries throughout his career.
As Andrus said, smiling, “I’m probably going to call Adrian tonight, he has a masters in hamstrings.”
All joking aside, Andrus intended to see how he felt on Wednesday before making a decision whether to undergo an MRI.
The Rangers moved Logan Forsythe to shortstop, and Ronald Guzman to first base, when Andrus exited.
Andrus was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning on the night. He is batting a team-leading .325 this season. He has played in 38 of the Rangers’ 39 games.
