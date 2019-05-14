Ragans’ comeback from Tommy John halted. It’s more bad news for a Rangers prospect

The Top 10 prospects in the Rangers organization Here are the Top 10 prospects for the Texas Rangers, as ranked by MLB.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Top 10 prospects for the Texas Rangers, as ranked by MLB.com.

More injury news came from the Texas Rangers’ farm system Monday, and it’s more bad news for former first-round pick Cole Ragans.

Really bad.

The left-hander, selected 30th overall in 2016, will undergo a second Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgery on Wednesday after the new graft failed.

Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister and noted orthopedist Dr. James Andrews came to the same conclusion.

“Unfortunately Cole’s graft is torn,” Rangers president and general manager Jon Daniels said. “It’s obviously concerning. This is the first Tommy John surgery we’ve had that’s failed.”

Ragans was initially injured in spring training last year and underwent Tommy John surgery March 23, 2018. He started a throwing program in October, was throwing off a mound in late February and had been throwing live batting practice when injured again.





He was expected to pitch in his first extended-spring game last week before his elbow started barking and he was taken for an examination.

The Rangers have already lost two of their top four draft picks last year to Tommy John surgery. Right-hander Mason Englert, the fourth-rounder from Forney, underwent the procedure last month, and Owen White, the second-rounder from North Carolina, had surgery May 1 on his right elbow.

Those injuries came on top of righties Alex Speas and Kyle Cody undergoing Tommy John last summer. Lefty Taylor Hearn, who made his MLB debut April 25 at Seattle and recorded only one out before being removed, is nearing the end of his three-week no-throw period as he deals with elbow inflammation.

More injuries

Ragans isn’t alone on the injury front.

Double A Frisco left-hander Brock Burke is on the disabled list with a blister on his right hand, and some left shoulder fatigue. The team does not believe either will be a long-term issue. Burke is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts this season.

Outfielder Scott Heineman is progressing from left shoulder surgery, playing a full nine innings in the outfield in an extended game on Monday and will continue to do so over the next few days. If all goes well, he could go on a rehab assignment by early next week.