Rangers have given 2018 first-round pick his first assignment. He’s taking quite a leap

The thought in spring training was that right-hander Cole Winn, the Texas Rangers’ No.1 draft pick in 2018, would skip the Arizona League and make his professional debut this summer at Short-Season A Spokane.

That was then.

Winn will make an even bigger jump when he makes his professional debut Thursday for Low A Hickory.

General manager Jon Daniels confirmed the Winn move and also said that right-hander Tyler Phillips, the Rangers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018, will be bumped from High A Down East to Double A Frisco. He will start Tuesday.

Winn, 19, was the 15th overall pick from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School and was selected as the Gatorade California Player of the Year after being the Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year as a junior.

Phillips was rated by Baseball America as having the best control in the minor leagues after walking only 16 batters in 133 innings. He issued six walks in 37 2/3 innings at Low A Down East, where he went 2-2 with a 1.19 ERA in six starts.

The Rangers have also moved left-hander John King, who went to Houston, to Down East. He will start Saturday and possibly throw to catcher Sam Huff, who was promoted earlier this week from Hickory after swatting 15 homers in 108 at-bats.

Right-hander Tyree Thompson will make his 2019 debut Saturday for Hickory, where he finished last season.