Report: MLB sets first regular-season game at Globe Life Field. When? Who is Rangers’ foe?

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will play the Rangers in the first regular-season game a Globe Life Field, according to a report. AP

The first MLB game at Globe Life Field next year will be a March 23 preseason exhibition between the Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

It now appears the Rangers have a first game at their new ballpark that counts.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the Rangers’ first regular-season game at Globe Life Field will be held March 31 against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB won’t release the 2020 schedule until August or September, and changes could be made to it. March 31 isn’t set in stone, but that’s reportedly how MLB has it now.

That scenario would have the Rangers opening the 2020 season on the road, as expected. The exhibition game will serve as a dress rehearsal of sorts, and the Rangers’ operations team can iron out any wrinkles discovered March 23.