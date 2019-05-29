‘We have to make sure Joey is good.’ What is the prognosis on Gallo’s wrist?

Joey Gallo had to lave Tuesday’s game early with soreness in his wrist and was out of the lineup Wednesday, but the Rangers expect him to play Thursday. Special to the Star-Telegram

Joey Gallo was ready to play Wednesday morning, though he knew before Tuesday’s game that he wouldn’t be in the Texas Rangers’ lineup for the finale of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

He knew before his right wrist started hurting and making it difficult to grab a bat. With the Rangers out to a sizable lead, he was removed from the game and taken for x-rays, which were negative.

“It feels good today,” Gallo said. “My grip on one of my swings, I just felt like I couldn’t grip the bat and I started getting nervous, but I’m good. I just tweaked it. Nothing major.”

Manager Chris Woodward said that he expects Gallo to play Thursday as the Rangers open a four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals, but the Rangers weren’t going to let Gallo talk himself into the lineup or a pinch-hitting appearance.

They recalled outfielder Zack Granite from Triple A Nashville and optioned left-hander Kyle Bird. Woodward said that he also wanted to give Shin-Soo Choo a day off, so having Granite on the roster also assisted in that.

“There may be some lingering effects with Joey, but I don’t even want him to pick up a bat,” Woodward said. “We have to make sure Joey is good.”