Rangers acquire Zack Gr ... no, not that one. Here’s the Zack Gr they did acquire Sunday

This one required a double take.

The Texas Rangers acquired Zack Granite, an outfielder, from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Xavier Woods and cash.

Granite, whose first and last names share the same six letters as former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke, was designated for assignment by the Twins last week after they signed infielder Marwin Gonzalez.

Granite joins the 40-man roster, a spot the Rangers created by placing outfielder Scott Heineman on the 60-day disabled list, and gives the Rangers 69 players in their spring camp.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Granite, 26, batted only .211 at Triple A last season before being sidelined with a torn rotator cuff in his right/non-throwing shoulder. The left-handed hitter was hitless in five spring at-bats with the Twins.

But he has a career .282 average with a .348 on-base percentage and a .708 OPS in the minors. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Twins, batting .237 in 40 games.

The Rangers talked briefly at the 2017 winter meetings about acquiring Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a deal that would have required Arizona taking designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo to off-set Greinke’s contract that exceeds $30 million per year.