MLB releases 2020 schedule. When is first regular-season Rangers game Globe Life Field?

The first regular-season game at Globe Life Field is scheduled for March 31 when the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, according to the 2020 MLB schedule that was released Monday morning.

The Rangers will open the 2020 season March 26 at Seattle, playing four games against the Mariners before returning to Arlington for the home opener. The Rangers last opened on the road in 2015 at Oakland.

Game times for the 2020 season will be announced at a later date.

The season opener is the earliest in club history by two days, eclipsing the 2019 opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The $1.1 billion Globe Life Field is 70 percent complete, and March 1 is the target date for completion. The Rangers will play their first game there March 23 in an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Among the other highlights on the schedule include a difficult early-season homestand against the Houston Astros (April 10-12) and New York Yankees (April 13-15); a four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox on May 14-17; and a return to Arlington by former manager Ron Washington as the Atlanta Braves visit for three games June 29-July 1.

There is also a very good chance for snow on the Rangers’ schedule as head to Colorado for two games April 7-8.

In addition to the Braves and Rockies, the Rangers will play the other four teams in the National League East in interleague play.

The Rangers will finish the 2020 season at home with three games apiece against the A’s and Mariners on Sept. 22-27.